The Utah Jazz (5-11) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) at Delta Center on November 27, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Utah Jazz

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 49% the Jazz allow to opponents.

New Orleans is 3-3 when it shoots better than 49% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at first.

The Pelicans score 112.9 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 121.1 the Jazz give up.

When New Orleans puts up more than 121.1 points, it is 3-1.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are scoring 116.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 107.9 points per contest.

Defensively New Orleans has been worse in home games this year, giving up 113.8 points per game, compared to 111.6 in road games.

The Pelicans are sinking 11.5 treys per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.5 more threes and 0.6% points better than they're averaging in road games (11 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

