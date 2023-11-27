As they ready for a game against the Utah Jazz (5-11), the New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 at Delta Center.

The teams play again after the Jazz took down the Pelicans 105-100 Saturday. Collin Sexton topped the Jazz in the win with 16 points, while Brandon Ingram put up 26 in the losing effort for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Zion Williamson PF Out Rest 23.2 5.9 4.6 CJ McCollum SG Out Lung 21.7 4.8 5.7 Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Jordan Clarkson: Out (Illness), Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hamstring)

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO

