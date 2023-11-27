Naji Marshall and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will take on the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 105-100 loss against the Jazz, Marshall put up five points and four assists.

With prop bets in place for Marshall, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Naji Marshall Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 8.5 9.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 Assists -- 2.4 PRA -- 16.4 PR -- 14



Naji Marshall Insights vs. the Jazz

Marshall has taken 6.4 shots per game this season and made 3.0 per game, which account for 3.4% and 3.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Marshall's opponents, the Jazz, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.6 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Jazz give up 121.1 points per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 41.5 rebounds per contest, the Jazz are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Jazz are 27th in the league, conceding 28.3 per contest.

Naji Marshall vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 21 5 3 4 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.