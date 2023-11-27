Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in De Soto Parish, Louisiana today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
C.E. Byrd High School at Logansport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Logansport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.