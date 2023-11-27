Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
C.E. Byrd High School at Logansport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Logansport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
