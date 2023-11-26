Will Zay Flowers Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zay Flowers was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're trying to find Flowers' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 12, Flowers has 53 receptions for 588 yards -- 11.1 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus seven carries for 19 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 72 occasions.
Zay Flowers Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Ravens this week:
- Devin Duvernay (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 18 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/shoulder): 24 Rec; 374 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Rashod Bateman (LP/foot): 20 Rec; 215 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Mark Andrews (DNP/ankle): 45 Rec; 544 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Ravens vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Flowers 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|72
|53
|588
|259
|1
|11.1
Flowers Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|10
|9
|78
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|5
|4
|62
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|10
|8
|48
|0
|Week 4
|@Browns
|4
|3
|56
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|11
|5
|73
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|8
|6
|50
|1
|Week 7
|Lions
|6
|4
|75
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|7
|5
|19
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|6
|5
|73
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|4
|3
|43
|0
