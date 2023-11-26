Zay Flowers was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're trying to find Flowers' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Zay Flowers and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 12, Flowers has 53 receptions for 588 yards -- 11.1 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus seven carries for 19 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 72 occasions.

Keep an eye on Flowers' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Zay Flowers Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Ravens this week: Devin Duvernay (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 18 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/shoulder): 24 Rec; 374 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Rashod Bateman (LP/foot): 20 Rec; 215 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Mark Andrews (DNP/ankle): 45 Rec; 544 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 12 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Flowers 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 72 53 588 259 1 11.1

Flowers Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 10 9 78 0 Week 2 @Bengals 5 4 62 0 Week 3 Colts 10 8 48 0 Week 4 @Browns 4 3 56 0 Week 5 @Steelers 11 5 73 0 Week 6 @Titans 8 6 50 1 Week 7 Lions 6 4 75 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 7 5 19 0 Week 9 Seahawks 1 1 11 0 Week 10 Browns 6 5 73 0 Week 11 Bengals 4 3 43 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.