How to Watch UL Monroe vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (4-2) square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe Stats Insights
- The Warhawks' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points lower than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- UL Monroe put together a 7-1 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Warhawks were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mustangs finished 189th.
- The Warhawks put up an average of 67.4 points per game last year, 8.2 fewer points than the 75.6 the Mustangs allowed to opponents.
- UL Monroe went 7-1 last season when it scored more than 75.6 points.
UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UL Monroe put up more points at home (73.3 per game) than on the road (62.9) last season.
- The Warhawks gave up fewer points at home (64.8 per game) than away (76.4) last season.
- UL Monroe knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (35%).
UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|W 74-64
|McGuirk Arena
|11/16/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|L 73-63
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Ecclesia
|W 103-74
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Champion Christian
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
