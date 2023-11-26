Atlanta (4-6) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with New Orleans on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Saints favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the contest.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Saints taking on the Falcons, see the article below. We have put together all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Saints vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Saints have had the lead two times, have been losing three times, and have been tied five times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.7 points on average in the first quarter.

The Falcons have had the lead three times, have been losing four times, and have been tied three times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging five points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.5 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Falcons have won the second quarter in two games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.2 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

Out of 10 games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost six times, and been knotted up two times.

4th Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Saints have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging six points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

In the Falcons' 10 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter six times, lost three times, and tied one time.

Saints vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Saints have been leading after the first half in four games, have been losing after the first half in five games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Falcons have been leading one time (0-1 in those games), have been trailing seven times (2-5), and have been tied two times (2-0).

2nd Half

In 10 games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), been outscored two times (0-2), and been knotted up two times (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.3 points on average in the second half.

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season (4-2 record in those games). They've lost the second half in four games (0-4).

