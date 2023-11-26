Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods has a favorable matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are allowing the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, 254.4 per game.

Woods' stat line so far this season displays 28 catches for 286 yards and one score. He averages 35.8 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 54 times.

Woods vs. the Jaguars

Woods vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 3 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

Woods will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this week. The Jaguars allow 254.4 passing yards per game.

The Jaguars have the No. 23 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 16 this season (1.6 per game).

Texans Player Previews

Robert Woods Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-111)

Woods Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this year, Woods has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Woods has 15.1% of his team's target share (54 targets on 357 passing attempts).

He is averaging 5.3 yards per target (121st in NFL play), picking up 286 yards on 54 passes thrown his way.

Woods has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (4.2% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Woods has been targeted nine times in the red zone (20.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Woods' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

