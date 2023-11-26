Will Robert Woods Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Robert Woods did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Woods' stats can be found below.
Rep Robert Woods and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 12, Woods has 28 receptions for 286 yards -- 10.2 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 54 occasions.
Keep an eye on Woods' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Robert Woods Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Texans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Noah Brown (DNP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 12 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Tyler Lockett
- Click Here for Devon Achane
- Click Here for Braxton Berrios
- Click Here for Ray-Ray McCloud
- Click Here for Durham Smythe
Texans vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Woods 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|54
|28
|286
|76
|1
|10.2
Woods Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|10
|6
|57
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|9
|6
|74
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|6
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|9
|3
|30
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|3
|1
|6
|1
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|8
|5
|44
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.