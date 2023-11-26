Robert Woods did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Woods' stats can be found below.

Entering Week 12, Woods has 28 receptions for 286 yards -- 10.2 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 54 occasions.

Robert Woods Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Texans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Noah Brown (DNP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 12 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Woods 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 54 28 286 76 1 10.2

Woods Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 10 6 57 0 Week 2 Colts 9 6 74 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 6 3 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 6 3 26 0 Week 5 @Falcons 9 3 30 0 Week 6 Saints 3 1 6 1 Week 10 @Bengals 3 1 15 0 Week 11 Cardinals 8 5 44 0

