Rashod Bateman will be running routes against the worst passing defense in the NFL when his Baltimore Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Bateman has 20 grabs on 31 targets for 215 yards and one score, with an average of 21.5 yards per game.

Bateman vs. the Chargers

Bateman vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 29 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 29 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 291.6 passing yards the Chargers allow per contest makes them the worst pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Chargers' defense is 22nd in the NFL by conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Ravens Player Previews

Rashod Bateman Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-118)

Bateman Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this season, Bateman has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Bateman has been targeted on 31 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season (10.0% target share).

He averages 6.9 yards per target this season (215 yards on 31 targets).

Bateman, in 10 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (2.9%).

Bateman (two red zone targets) has been targeted 4.4% of the time in the red zone (45 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Bateman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

