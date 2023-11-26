Rashod Bateman was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Bateman's stats can be found on this page.

Bateman's season stats include 215 yards on 20 receptions (10.8 per catch) and one touchdown, plus one carry for 18 yards. He has been targeted 31 times.

Rashod Bateman Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Ravens have four other receivers on the injury list this week: Zay Flowers (LP/hip): 53 Rec; 588 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Devin Duvernay (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 18 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/shoulder): 24 Rec; 374 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Mark Andrews (DNP/ankle): 45 Rec; 544 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Bateman 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 31 20 215 28 1 10.8

Bateman Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 3 35 0 Week 2 @Bengals 3 3 18 0 Week 3 Colts 3 1 6 0 Week 5 @Steelers 3 1 8 0 Week 6 @Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 7 Lions 3 2 36 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 2 2 34 0 Week 9 Seahawks 5 3 28 0 Week 10 Browns 4 2 25 0 Week 11 Bengals 2 1 10 1

