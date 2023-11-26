Will Quez Watkins Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Quez Watkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles play the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Take a look at Watkins' stats on this page.
Entering Week 12, Watkins has four receptions for 21 yards -- 5.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on five occasions.
Quez Watkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Eagles this week:
- Julio Jones (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- A.J. Brown (LP/thigh): 68 Rec; 1013 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Dallas Goedert (DNP/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Grant Calcaterra (DNP/ankle): 0 Rec
Week 12 Injury Reports
Eagles vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Watkins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|4
|21
|25
|0
|5.3
Watkins Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|3
|2
|4
|0
