Quez Watkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles play the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Take a look at Watkins' stats on this page.

Entering Week 12, Watkins has four receptions for 21 yards -- 5.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on five occasions.

Quez Watkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Eagles this week: Julio Jones (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD A.J. Brown (LP/thigh): 68 Rec; 1013 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Dallas Goedert (DNP/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Grant Calcaterra (DNP/ankle): 0 Rec



Week 12 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Watkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 4 21 25 0 5.3

Watkins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 2 2 17 0 Week 5 @Rams 3 2 4 0

