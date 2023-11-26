Odell Beckham Jr. has a favorable matchup when his Baltimore Ravens face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Chargers concede 291.6 passing yards per game, worst in the NFL.

Beckham has caught 24 passes on 42 targets for 374 yards and two scores, averaging 41.6 yards per game so far this year.

Beckham vs. the Chargers

Beckham vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Chargers is giving up 291.6 yards per contest this season, which ranks last in the NFL.

The Chargers' defense ranks 22nd in the league by allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (16 total passing TDs).

Ravens Player Previews

Odell Beckham Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-118)

Beckham Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this year, Beckham has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Beckham has 13.5% of his team's target share (42 targets on 310 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 42 times, averaging 8.9 yards per target (31st in NFL).

Beckham has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (5.9% of his team's 34 offensive TDs).

Beckham (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 17.8% of the time in the red zone (45 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Beckham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 4 REC / 116 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

