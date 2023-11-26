Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Beckham's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Beckham has been targeted 42 times, with season stats of 374 yards on 24 receptions (15.6 per catch) and two TDs.

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Ravens have four other receivers on the injury list this week: Zay Flowers (LP/hip): 53 Rec; 588 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Devin Duvernay (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 18 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Rashod Bateman (LP/foot): 20 Rec; 215 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Mark Andrews (DNP/ankle): 45 Rec; 544 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Beckham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 42 24 374 138 2 15.6

Beckham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 2 37 0 Week 2 @Bengals 4 3 29 0 Week 5 @Steelers 4 2 13 0 Week 6 @Titans 4 2 34 0 Week 7 Lions 7 5 49 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 4 0 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 7 5 56 1 Week 10 Browns 2 1 40 1 Week 11 Bengals 7 4 116 0

