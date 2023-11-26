Will Noah Brown Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Noah Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Check out Brown's stats below.
Looking at season stats, Brown has been targeted 28 times and has 21 catches for 439 yards (20.9 per reception) and one TD, plus one carry for -1 yards.
Noah Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Texans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Robert Woods (DNP/nir - rest): 28 Rec; 286 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 12 Injury Reports
Texans vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|28
|21
|439
|191
|1
|20.9
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|4
|3
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|5
|2
|37
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|5
|3
|57
|0
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|6
|6
|153
|1
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|8
|7
|172
|0
