Noah Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Check out Brown's stats below.

Looking at season stats, Brown has been targeted 28 times and has 21 catches for 439 yards (20.9 per reception) and one TD, plus one carry for -1 yards.

Noah Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Texans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Robert Woods (DNP/nir - rest): 28 Rec; 286 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 12 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Game Time: 1:00 PM

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 28 21 439 191 1 20.9

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 20 0 Week 6 Saints 5 2 37 0 Week 8 @Panthers 5 3 57 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 6 6 153 1 Week 10 @Bengals 8 7 172 0

