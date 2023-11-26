Nico Collins has a good matchup when his Houston Texans face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars concede 254.4 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Collins has reeled in 43 balls (on 64 targets) for a team-best 696 yards (77.3 per game) and four scores this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Collins and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Collins vs. the Jaguars

Collins vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 4 GP / 30 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 30 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has allowed five opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

16 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 254.4 passing yards the Jaguars yield per contest makes them the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 23rd in the league with 16 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Texans vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Nico Collins Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Collins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Collins Receiving Insights

Collins, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of nine games this season.

Collins has received 17.9% of his team's 357 passing attempts this season (64 targets).

He has been targeted 64 times, averaging 10.9 yards per target (seventh in NFL).

Collins has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of nine games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 16.7% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Collins (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 20.5% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Collins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 7 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.