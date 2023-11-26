Sunday's contest at Fertitta Center has the Houston Cougars (3-0) squaring off against the New Orleans Privateers (1-3) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 91-56 win, as our model heavily favors Houston.

The Privateers are coming off of a 53-42 victory against Alcorn State in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

New Orleans vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Orleans vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 91, New Orleans 56

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

New Orleans Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Privateers' -161 scoring differential last season (outscored by 5.7 points per game) was a result of scoring 61.5 points per game (250th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per contest (252nd in college basketball).

In conference play, New Orleans scored more points (62.3 per game) than it did overall (61.5) in 2022-23.

At home, the Privateers scored 63.0 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 59.1.

At home, New Orleans conceded 60.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than it allowed away (70.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.