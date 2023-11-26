Will Mark Andrews Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mark Andrews did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 12 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Andrews' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the air, Andrews has been targeted 61 times, with season stats of 544 yards on 45 receptions (12.1 per catch) and six TDs. He also has one carry for zero yards.
Mark Andrews Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Ravens this week:
- Zay Flowers (LP/hip): 53 Rec; 588 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Devin Duvernay (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 18 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/shoulder): 24 Rec; 374 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Rashod Bateman (LP/foot): 20 Rec; 215 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 12 Injury Reports
Ravens vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Andrews 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|61
|45
|544
|216
|6
|12.1
Andrews Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|8
|5
|45
|1
|Week 3
|Colts
|5
|4
|35
|0
|Week 4
|@Browns
|5
|5
|80
|2
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|10
|6
|65
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|6
|4
|69
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|6
|4
|63
|2
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|5
|4
|40
|1
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|10
|9
|80
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|4
|2
|44
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|2
|2
|23
|0
