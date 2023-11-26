Mark Andrews did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 12 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Andrews' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the air, Andrews has been targeted 61 times, with season stats of 544 yards on 45 receptions (12.1 per catch) and six TDs. He also has one carry for zero yards.

Mark Andrews Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Ravens this week: Zay Flowers (LP/hip): 53 Rec; 588 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Devin Duvernay (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 18 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/shoulder): 24 Rec; 374 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Rashod Bateman (LP/foot): 20 Rec; 215 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 12 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Andrews 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 61 45 544 216 6 12.1

Andrews Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bengals 8 5 45 1 Week 3 Colts 5 4 35 0 Week 4 @Browns 5 5 80 2 Week 5 @Steelers 10 6 65 0 Week 6 @Titans 6 4 69 0 Week 7 Lions 6 4 63 2 Week 8 @Cardinals 5 4 40 1 Week 9 Seahawks 10 9 80 0 Week 10 Browns 4 2 44 0 Week 11 Bengals 2 2 23 0

