The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-3) will try to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Richmond Spiders (5-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Knapp Center. This game is at 12:30 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters score 13.5 more points per game (69.0) than the Spiders allow (55.5).

Louisiana Tech has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 55.5 points.

Richmond's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 69.0 points.

The Spiders record 13.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Lady Techsters allow (64.4).

Richmond is 5-0 when scoring more than 64.4 points.

When Louisiana Tech allows fewer than 77.5 points, it is 2-2.

The Spiders are making 47.6% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Lady Techsters allow to opponents (41.5%).

The Lady Techsters make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Spiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Silvia Nativi: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.4 PTS, 53.3 FG%

11.4 PTS, 53.3 FG% Robyn Lee: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG% Jianna Morris: 6.8 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Louisiana Tech Schedule