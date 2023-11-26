Sunday's contest that pits the Richmond Spiders (5-1) against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-3) at Knapp Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-59 in favor of Richmond, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on November 26.

The Lady Techsters enter this contest on the heels of a 60-54 loss to Maine on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 73, Louisiana Tech 59

Other CUSA Predictions

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

Louisiana Tech has one loss versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Silvia Nativi: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.4 PTS, 53.3 FG%

11.4 PTS, 53.3 FG% Robyn Lee: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG% Jianna Morris: 6.8 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Lady Techsters are outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game, with a +23 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.0 points per game (149th in college basketball) and allow 64.4 per outing (194th in college basketball).

