Lamar Jackson will be facing the worst passing defense in the NFL when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Jackson has piled up 2,441 passing yards (221.9 per game) and a 69.5% completion rate this year, passing for 12 TDs with five INTs. On 101 carries, Jackson has rushed for 535 yards, totaling five TDs and averaging 48.6 rushing yards per game.

Jackson vs. the Chargers

Jackson vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 167 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 167 PASS YPG / PASS TD Los Angeles has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of five opposing players this year.

Seven players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Chargers have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to three opposing QBs this season.

The pass defense of the Chargers is conceding 291.6 yards per outing this year, which ranks last in the NFL.

The Chargers' defense ranks 22nd in the NFL with 16 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the Chargers

Passing Yards: 231.5 (-115)

231.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-115)

Jackson Passing Insights

Jackson has bettered his passing yards prop total in seven games this season, or 63.6%.

The Ravens pass on 46.6% of their plays and run on 53.4%. They are fourth in NFL action in points scored.

Jackson's 8.1 yards per attempt rank fourth in the league.

Jackson has thrown for a touchdown in seven of 11 games this year, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has scored 17 of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (50.0%).

Jackson accounts for 32.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 40 of his total 302 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-118)

Jackson Rushing Insights

So far this season, Jackson has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 11 opportunities).

Jackson has a rushing touchdown in three games this season, including multiple rushing TDs twice.

He has 27 carries in the red zone (35.1% of his team's 77 red zone rushes).

Jackson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 16-for-26 / 264 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 13-for-23 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 8 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-26 / 187 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 60 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 18-for-27 / 157 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 21-for-27 / 357 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 36 YDS / 1 TD

