Will Julio Jones Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Julio Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up with the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Trying to find Jones' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Julio Jones and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Jones has been targeted five times and has four catches for 16 yards (4.0 per reception) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Jones' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Julio Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Eagles have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- A.J. Brown (LP/thigh): 68 Rec; 1013 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Dallas Goedert (DNP/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Grant Calcaterra (DNP/ankle): 0 Rec
- Quez Watkins (LP/hamstring): 4 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 12 Injury Reports
- Click Here for D.K. Metcalf
- Click Here for Geno Smith
- Click Here for Chase Claypool
- Click Here for Dontayvion Wicks
- Click Here for Kenny Yeboah
Eagles vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|4
|16
|10
|1
|4.0
Jones Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|2
|1
|8
|1
|Week 11
|@Chiefs
|2
|2
|5
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.