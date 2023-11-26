Julio Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up with the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Trying to find Jones' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Jones has been targeted five times and has four catches for 16 yards (4.0 per reception) and one TD.

Julio Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Eagles have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week: A.J. Brown (LP/thigh): 68 Rec; 1013 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Dallas Goedert (DNP/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Grant Calcaterra (DNP/ankle): 0 Rec Quez Watkins (LP/hamstring): 4 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 4 16 10 1 4.0

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 Dolphins 1 1 3 0 Week 8 @Commanders 2 1 8 1 Week 11 @Chiefs 2 2 5 0

