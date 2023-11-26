In the Week 12 contest between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jamaal Williams get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jamaal Williams score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams has 131 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 45 carries.

Williams has also tacked on six catches for 24 yards (4.0 per game).

In six games, Williams has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Jamaal Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 18 45 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 29 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Jaguars 5 14 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 6 30 0 1 8 0 Week 9 Bears 3 6 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Vikings 4 7 0 1 3 0

