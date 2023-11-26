Jalen Hurts has a tough matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bills concede 204.2 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the NFL.

Hurts has thrown for 2,497 yards (249.7 yards per game) this season, as Hurts has completed 68.5% of his passes (224-for-327), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Hurts also has carried the ball 100 times for 345 yards and nine scores, delivering up 34.5 yards per game.

Hurts vs. the Bills

Hurts vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

Nine players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed four players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in an outing against the Bills this season.

The Bills allow 204.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Bills have scored 13 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Bills' defense is 13th in the league in that category.

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs. the Bills

Passing Yards: 241.5 (-115)

241.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-110)

Hurts Passing Insights

Hurts has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in six of 10 opportunities this season.

The Eagles have passed 50.8% of the time and run 49.2% this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Hurts is No. 6 in the league averaging 7.6 yards per attempt (2,497 total yards passing).

In nine of 10 games this year, Hurts completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs four times.

He has 80.0% of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (24).

Hurts has passed 29 times out of his 327 total attempts while in the red zone (28.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Jalen Hurts Rushing Props vs the Bills

Rushing Yards: 38.5 (-115)

Hurts Rushing Insights

Hurts has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (30.0%) out of 10 opportunities.

Hurts has scored at least once on the ground seven times this season, with multiple rushing TDs in two of those contests.

He has 30 carries in the red zone (40.5% of his team's 74 red zone rushes).

Hurts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 14-for-22 / 150 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 12 ATT / 29 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 17-for-23 / 207 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 36 YDS / 1 TD at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 29-for-38 / 319 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 23-for-31 / 279 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 11 ATT / 21 YDS / 1 TD at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 28-for-45 / 280 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 8 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD

