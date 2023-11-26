Baltimore Ravens receiver Isaiah Likely has a favorable matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are allowing the most passing yards in the league, 291.6 per game.

Likely has caught nine passes on 12 targets for 89 yards. He averages 11.1 yards per game.

Likely vs. the Chargers

Likely vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed five opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

The pass defense of the Chargers is giving up 291.6 yards per contest this season, which ranks last in the league.

Opponents of the Chargers have scored 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Chargers' defense is 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Ravens Player Previews

Isaiah Likely Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-118)

Likely Receiving Insights

In one game this year, Likely has not gone over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Likely has 3.9% of his team's target share (12 targets on 310 passing attempts).

He averages 7.4 yards per target this season (89 yards on 12 targets).

Likely, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Likely has been targeted two times in the red zone (4.4% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts).

Likely's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

