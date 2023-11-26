Gus Edwards will be facing the 12th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Edwards, who leads the team with 564 rushing yards on 133 attempts (51.3 ypg), also has 10 rushing TDs. As a receiver, Edwards has also caught nine passes for 119 yards.

Edwards vs. the Chargers

Edwards vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games The Chargers have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

11 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Chargers this season.

The 102.0 rushing yards the Chargers yield per outing makes them the 12th-ranked run defense in the league this year.

The Chargers' defense ranks 26th in the league with 12 rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-118)

Edwards Rushing Insights

Edwards has hit the rushing yards over in seven of 11 opportunities (63.6%).

The Ravens pass on 46.6% of their plays and run on 53.4%. They are fourth in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 37.5% of his team's 355 rushing attempts this season (133).

Edwards has scored at least one rushing touchdown six times this year, inclduing multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has 10 total touchdowns this season (29.4% of his team's 34 offensive TDs).

He has 25 carries in the red zone (32.5% of his team's 77 red zone rushes).

Gus Edwards Receiving Props vs the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-118)

Edwards Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, Edwards has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Edwards has received 3.2% of his team's 310 passing attempts this season (10 targets).

He averages 11.9 yards per target this season (119 yards on 10 targets).

Edwards, in 11 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Edwards' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 62 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 ATT / 52 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 19 ATT / 80 YDS / 3 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 64 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs

