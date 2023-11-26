Grant Calcaterra did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up with the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're looking for Calcaterra's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Calcaterra had season stats last year which included 81 yards on five receptions (16.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted nine times.

Grant Calcaterra Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Eagles have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week: Julio Jones (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD A.J. Brown (LP/thigh): 68 Rec; 1013 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Dallas Goedert (DNP/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Quez Watkins (LP/hamstring): 4 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Calcaterra 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 5 81 41 0 16.2

Calcaterra Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 1 1 40 0 Week 12 Packers 1 1 -2 0 Week 13 Titans 1 1 19 0 Week 14 @Giants 4 2 24 0 Week 15 @Bears 2 0 0 0

