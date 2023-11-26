In the Week 12 contest between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Foster Moreau find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Moreau has grabbed 11 passes for 115 yards (19.2 per game) and one score this season.

Moreau, in five games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Foster Moreau Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 6 1 Week 6 @Texans 4 4 33 0 Week 7 Jaguars 4 3 33 0 Week 9 Bears 1 1 23 0

