Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith has a difficult matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are conceding the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 204.2 per game.

Smith has put up 48 catches for 632 yards and four TDs this season this season. He has been targeted on 68 occasions, and averages 63.2 yards receiving.

Smith vs. the Bills

Smith vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

The Bills have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

The 204.2 passing yards per game conceded by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Bills' defense is 13th in the league by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (13 total passing TDs).

DeVonta Smith Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Smith Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this season, Smith has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Smith has received 20.8% of his team's 327 passing attempts this season (68 targets).

He has been targeted 68 times, averaging 9.3 yards per target (23rd in NFL).

Smith has registered a touchdown catch in four of 10 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored four of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (13.3%).

Smith (three red zone targets) has been targeted 10.3% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 6 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 7 REC / 99 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

