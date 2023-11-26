Will DeVonta Smith Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeVonta Smith did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Smith's stats on this page.
Entering Week 12, Smith has 48 receptions for 632 yards -- 13.2 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 68 occasions.
DeVonta Smith Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Eagles have five other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Julio Jones (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- A.J. Brown (LP/thigh): 68 Rec; 1013 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Dallas Goedert (out/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Grant Calcaterra (out/ankle): 0 Rec
- Quez Watkins (questionable/hamstring): 4 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 12 Injury Reports
Eagles vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Smith 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|68
|48
|632
|132
|4
|13.2
Smith Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|10
|7
|47
|1
|Week 2
|Vikings
|5
|4
|131
|1
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|5
|4
|28
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|9
|7
|78
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|5
|1
|6
|0
|Week 6
|@Jets
|11
|5
|44
|0
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|5
|4
|49
|0
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|7
|7
|99
|1
|Week 9
|Cowboys
|3
|3
|51
|1
|Week 11
|@Chiefs
|8
|6
|99
|0
