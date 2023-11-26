DeVonta Smith did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Smith's stats on this page.

Entering Week 12, Smith has 48 receptions for 632 yards -- 13.2 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 68 occasions.

DeVonta Smith Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Eagles have five other receivers on the injury list this week: Julio Jones (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD A.J. Brown (LP/thigh): 68 Rec; 1013 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Dallas Goedert (out/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Grant Calcaterra (out/ankle): 0 Rec Quez Watkins (questionable/hamstring): 4 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Smith 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 68 48 632 132 4 13.2

Smith Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 10 7 47 1 Week 2 Vikings 5 4 131 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 5 4 28 0 Week 4 Commanders 9 7 78 0 Week 5 @Rams 5 1 6 0 Week 6 @Jets 11 5 44 0 Week 7 Dolphins 5 4 49 0 Week 8 @Commanders 7 7 99 1 Week 9 Cowboys 3 3 51 1 Week 11 @Chiefs 8 6 99 0

