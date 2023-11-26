Devin Singletary will be up against the fourth-best rushing defense in the NFL when his Houston Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Singletary has rushed for a team-best 471 yards on 114 carries (47.1 ypg), including two rushing TDs. As a receiver, Singletary has added 12 catches for 59 yards.

Singletary vs. the Jaguars

Singletary vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 2 GP / 28.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 28.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Jaguars during the 2023 season.

Jacksonville has allowed one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The run defense of the Jaguars is giving up 87 yards per contest on the ground this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Opponents of the Jaguars have totaled six touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Jaguars' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 46.5 (-111)

Singletary Rushing Insights

Singletary has hit the rushing yards over in five of 10 opportunities (50.0%).

The Texans, who are 12th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.7% of the time while running 43.3%.

He has handled 41.8% of his team's 273 rushing attempts this season (114).

Singletary has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has three total touchdowns this season (12.5% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

He has 19 red zone carries for 35.8% of the team share (his team runs on 54.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Singletary's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 22 ATT / 112 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 30 ATT / 150 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 13 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

