Devin Duvernay was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens play the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. All of Duvernay's stats can be found on this page.

Looking at season stats, Duvernay has been targeted nine times and has four catches for 18 yards (4.5 per reception) and zero TDs, plus three carries for 15 yards.

Devin Duvernay Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Ravens this week: Zay Flowers (LP/hip): 53 Rec; 588 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/shoulder): 24 Rec; 374 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Rashod Bateman (LP/foot): 20 Rec; 215 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Mark Andrews (DNP/ankle): 45 Rec; 544 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Duvernay 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 4 18 17 0 4.5

Duvernay Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bengals 3 0 0 0 Week 3 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Browns 2 2 8 0 Week 5 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 2 2 10 0

