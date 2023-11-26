Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has a tough matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are giving up the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 87.0 per game.

On the ground, Pierce has 327 rushing yards on 109 attempts (46.7 ypg), and has one rushing TD. Pierce has also grabbed nine passes for 84 yards (12.0 ypg).

Pierce vs. the Jaguars

Pierce vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 2 GP / 65 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 65 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Jaguars during the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The rush defense of the Jaguars is allowing 87.0 yards per outing on the ground this season, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Opponents of the Jaguars have put up six touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Jaguars' defense is seventh in the NFL in that category.

Dameon Pierce Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 28.5 (-118)

Pierce Rushing Insights

Pierce has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in seven opportunities this season.

The Texans, who are 12th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.7% of the time while running 43.3%.

He has carried the ball in 109 of his team's 273 total rushing attempts this season (39.9%).

Pierce has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (4.2%).

He has 18 red zone carries for 34.0% of the team share (his team runs on 54.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 24 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs

