Will Dameon Pierce Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dameon Pierce was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Houston Texans match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're trying to find Pierce's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
On the ground, Pierce has season stats of 109 rushes for 327 yards and one TD, picking up 3.0 yards per carry. He also has nine catches on 12 targets for 84 yards.
Dameon Pierce Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Texans.
Texans vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Pierce 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|109
|327
|1
|3.0
|12
|9
|84
|0
Pierce Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|11
|38
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|15
|31
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|14
|31
|1
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|24
|81
|0
|1
|27
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|20
|66
|0
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|13
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|12
|46
|0
|0
|0
|0
