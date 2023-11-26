Houston Texans receiver Dalton Schultz has a favorable matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are allowing the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, 254.4 per game.

So far this campaign Schultz has 39 grabs (on 59 targets) for 453 yards and five scores, averaging 45.3 yards per game.

Schultz vs. the Jaguars

Schultz vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 2 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has allowed five opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have conceded a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

Schultz will square off against the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this week. The Jaguars give up 254.4 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Jaguars have scored 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Dalton Schultz Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-118)

Schultz Receiving Insights

In six of 10 games this year, Schultz has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Schultz has received 16.5% of his team's 357 passing attempts this season (59 targets).

He is averaging 7.7 yards per target (62nd in NFL play), racking up 453 yards on 59 passes thrown his way.

Schultz has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 20.8% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

With 11 red zone targets, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

Schultz's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 11 TAR / 10 REC / 130 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

