Dallas Goedert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up against the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're looking for Goedert's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Goedert has been targeted 52 times, with season stats of 410 yards on 38 receptions (10.8 per catch) and two TDs.

Dallas Goedert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Forearm

The Eagles have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week: Julio Jones (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD A.J. Brown (LP/thigh): 68 Rec; 1013 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Grant Calcaterra (DNP/ankle): 0 Rec Quez Watkins (LP/hamstring): 4 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Goedert 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 52 38 410 222 2 10.8

Goedert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 7 6 22 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 7 5 41 0 Week 4 Commanders 4 2 25 0 Week 5 @Rams 9 8 117 1 Week 6 @Jets 8 5 42 0 Week 7 Dolphins 5 5 77 1 Week 8 @Commanders 7 4 36 0 Week 9 Cowboys 4 3 50 0

