Will Dallas Goedert Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dallas Goedert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up against the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're looking for Goedert's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In the air, Goedert has been targeted 52 times, with season stats of 410 yards on 38 receptions (10.8 per catch) and two TDs.
Dallas Goedert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Forearm
- The Eagles have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Julio Jones (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- A.J. Brown (LP/thigh): 68 Rec; 1013 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Grant Calcaterra (DNP/ankle): 0 Rec
- Quez Watkins (LP/hamstring): 4 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 12 Injury Reports
Eagles vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Goedert 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|52
|38
|410
|222
|2
|10.8
Goedert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|7
|6
|22
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|7
|5
|41
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|4
|2
|25
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|9
|8
|117
|1
|Week 6
|@Jets
|8
|5
|42
|0
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|5
|5
|77
|1
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|7
|4
|36
|0
|Week 9
|Cowboys
|4
|3
|50
|0
