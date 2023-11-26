Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift will be up against the Buffalo Bills and their 16th-ranked run defense in Week 12, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Swift has rushed for a team-high 690 yards on 147 carries (69 ypg), including four rushing TDs. In addition, Swift has 33 receptions for 197 yards (19.7 ypg) and one score in the passing game.

Swift vs. the Bills

Swift vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 19 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 19 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bills have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Buffalo has given up one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Bills have let two opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Bills is conceding 110.5 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 16th in the league.

Opponents of the Bills have put up six touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The Bills' defense is seventh in the NFL in that category.

D'Andre Swift Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Swift Rushing Insights

Swift hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in five of his 10 opportunities this season (50.0%).

The Eagles have passed 50.8% of the time and run 49.2% this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 317 rushes this season. He's taken 147 of those carries (46.4%).

Swift has run for a touchdown in four games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has scored five of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

He has 24 red zone carries for 32.4% of the team share (his team runs on 71.8% of its plays in the red zone).

D'Andre Swift Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Swift Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Swift has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (five of 10).

Swift has received 11.6% of his team's 327 passing attempts this season (38 targets).

He has 197 receiving yards on 38 targets to rank 123rd in league play with 5.2 yards per target.

Swift, in 10 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Swift (three red zone targets) has been targeted 10.3% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Swift's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 16 ATT / 57 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 10 TAR / 8 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD

