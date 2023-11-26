Will D'Andre Swift Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D'Andre Swift was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Swift's stats on this page.
Swift has season stats that include 690 rushing yards on 147 carries (4.7 per attempt) and four touchdowns, plus 33 receptions on 38 targets for 197 yards.
D'Andre Swift Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Eagles.
Week 12 Injury Reports
Eagles vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Swift 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|147
|690
|4
|4.7
|38
|33
|197
|1
Swift Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|28
|175
|1
|3
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|16
|130
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|14
|56
|1
|4
|23
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|17
|70
|0
|6
|38
|0
|Week 6
|@Jets
|10
|18
|0
|8
|40
|1
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|15
|62
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|16
|57
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 9
|Cowboys
|18
|43
|0
|2
|31
|0
|Week 11
|@Chiefs
|12
|76
|1
|3
|31
|0
