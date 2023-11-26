D'Andre Swift was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Swift's stats on this page.

Swift has season stats that include 690 rushing yards on 147 carries (4.7 per attempt) and four touchdowns, plus 33 receptions on 38 targets for 197 yards.

D'Andre Swift Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other RB is on the injury list for the Eagles.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Swift 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 147 690 4 4.7 38 33 197 1

Swift Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Patriots 1 3 0 1 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 28 175 1 3 6 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 16 130 0 1 8 0 Week 4 Commanders 14 56 1 4 23 0 Week 5 @Rams 17 70 0 6 38 0 Week 6 @Jets 10 18 0 8 40 1 Week 7 Dolphins 15 62 0 3 13 0 Week 8 @Commanders 16 57 1 2 7 0 Week 9 Cowboys 18 43 0 2 31 0 Week 11 @Chiefs 12 76 1 3 31 0

