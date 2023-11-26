Will Charlie Kolar Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
All of Charlie Kolar's stats can be found below.
Charlie Kolar Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Ravens have listed five other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Zay Flowers (questionable/hip): 53 Rec; 588 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Devin Duvernay (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 18 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Odell Beckham Jr. (questionable/shoulder): 24 Rec; 374 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Rashod Bateman (LP/foot): 20 Rec; 215 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Mark Andrews (out/ankle): 45 Rec; 544 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Week 12 Injury Reports
Ravens vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Kolar 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|13
|7
|0
|13.0
Kolar Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|1
|1
|13
|0
