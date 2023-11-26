All of Charlie Kolar's stats can be found below.

Charlie Kolar Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Illness

The Ravens have listed five other receiviers on the injury report this week: Zay Flowers (questionable/hip): 53 Rec; 588 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Devin Duvernay (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 18 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Odell Beckham Jr. (questionable/shoulder): 24 Rec; 374 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Rashod Bateman (LP/foot): 20 Rec; 215 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Mark Andrews (out/ankle): 45 Rec; 544 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Kolar 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 13 7 0 13.0

Kolar Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Bengals 1 1 13 0

