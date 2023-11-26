Will Case Keenum Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Case Keenum did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Keenum's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at last year's season stats, Keenum threw for 8 yards (4.0 per game) and zero touchdowns, with zero picks. He completed 28.6% of his passes (2-for-7), and had five carries for zero yards.
Case Keenum Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
Week 12 Injury Reports
Texans vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Keenum 2022 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|2
|7
|28.6%
|8
|0
|0
|1.1
|5
|0
|0
Keenum Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 2
|Titans
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Week 5
|Steelers
|2
|5
|8
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
