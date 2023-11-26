Case Keenum did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Keenum's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Case Keenum and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at last year's season stats, Keenum threw for 8 yards (4.0 per game) and zero touchdowns, with zero picks. He completed 28.6% of his passes (2-for-7), and had five carries for zero yards.

Keep an eye on Keenum's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Case Keenum Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 12 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Keenum 2022 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 2 7 28.6% 8 0 0 1.1 5 0 0

Keenum Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 2 Titans 0 2 0 0 0 3 2 0 Week 5 Steelers 2 5 8 0 0 2 -2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.