Will Alvin Kamara get into the end zone when the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons meet in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kamara will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kamara has run for a team-high 388 yards on 104 carries (55.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

And Kamara has caught 50 passes for 305 yards (43.6 per game) with one TD.

Kamara has found the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

He, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Alvin Kamara Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 11 51 0 13 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 22 80 1 3 17 0 Week 6 @Texans 19 68 0 7 36 0 Week 7 Jaguars 17 62 0 12 91 0 Week 8 @Colts 17 59 1 4 51 1 Week 9 Bears 9 26 0 4 44 0 Week 10 @Vikings 9 42 0 7 33 0

Rep Alvin Kamara with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.