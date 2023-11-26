A.J. Brown will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Buffalo Bills in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Brown has 68 receptions for a team-best 1,013 yards and six TDs so far this season. He's been targeted 96 times, producing 101.3 yards per game.

Brown vs. the Bills

Brown vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 91 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 91 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Buffalo has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Bills is conceding 204.2 yards per contest this year, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Bills' defense ranks 13th in the league with 13 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 81.5 (-118)

Brown Receiving Insights

Brown, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 10 games this year.

Brown has been targeted on 96 of his team's 327 passing attempts this season (29.4% target share).

He is averaging 10.6 yards per target (12th in NFL play), averaging 1,013 yards on 96 passes thrown his way.

Brown has reeled in a TD pass in four of 10 games this year, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has scored six of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

Brown (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 27.6% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 7 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 8 REC / 130 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 10 REC / 137 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 7 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

