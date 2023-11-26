Will A.J. Brown Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A.J. Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Brown's stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Brown has been targeted 96 times and has 68 catches for 1013 yards (14.9 per reception) and six TDs.
A.J. Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thigh
- There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Eagles this week:
- Julio Jones (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Dallas Goedert (DNP/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Grant Calcaterra (DNP/ankle): 0 Rec
- Quez Watkins (LP/hamstring): 4 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 12 Injury Reports
Eagles vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|96
|68
|1,013
|318
|6
|14.9
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|10
|7
|79
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|6
|4
|29
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|14
|9
|131
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|13
|9
|175
|2
|Week 5
|@Rams
|8
|6
|127
|0
|Week 6
|@Jets
|9
|7
|131
|0
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|15
|10
|137
|1
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|8
|8
|130
|2
|Week 9
|Cowboys
|9
|7
|66
|1
|Week 11
|@Chiefs
|4
|1
|8
|0
