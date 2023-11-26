A.J. Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Brown's stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Brown has been targeted 96 times and has 68 catches for 1013 yards (14.9 per reception) and six TDs.

A.J. Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thigh

There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Eagles this week: Julio Jones (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Dallas Goedert (DNP/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Grant Calcaterra (DNP/ankle): 0 Rec Quez Watkins (LP/hamstring): 4 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 96 68 1,013 318 6 14.9

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 10 7 79 0 Week 2 Vikings 6 4 29 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 14 9 131 0 Week 4 Commanders 13 9 175 2 Week 5 @Rams 8 6 127 0 Week 6 @Jets 9 7 131 0 Week 7 Dolphins 15 10 137 1 Week 8 @Commanders 8 8 130 2 Week 9 Cowboys 9 7 66 1 Week 11 @Chiefs 4 1 8 0

