The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) square off to try to take home Paul Bunyan's Axe. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Minnesota?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 22

Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 22 Wisconsin has compiled a 5-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

The Badgers have a 3-3 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Minnesota has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

The Golden Gophers have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Badgers' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (+2.5)



Minnesota (+2.5) In 10 Wisconsin games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

So far in 2023, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more nine times and are 3-5-1 ATS in those contests.

In Minnesota's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Golden Gophers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 44.5 points five times this season.

There have been five Minnesota games that have finished with a combined score over 44.5 points this season.

Wisconsin averages 22.4 points per game against Minnesota's 20.7, totaling 1.4 points under the matchup's point total of 44.5.

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.9 46.8 49.5 Implied Total AVG 29.8 31.2 27.8 ATS Record 4-5-1 2-3-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-4 3-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 45.3 44.3 Implied Total AVG 27.8 28 27.6 ATS Record 3-8-0 2-4-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 4-1 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

