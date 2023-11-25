Saturday's contest at John Gray Gymnasium has the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) squaring off against the Tulane Green Wave (3-2) at 11:00 AM ET (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-58 victory, heavily favoring Virginia Tech.

In their last time out, the Green Wave lost 81-59 to Virginia on Friday.

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Tulane 58

Other AAC Predictions

Tulane Schedule Analysis

Tulane has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (one).

Tulane has three Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the 26th-most in Division I. But it also has one Quadrant 4 loss, tied for the 35th-most.

Tulane 2023-24 Best Wins

64-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 242) on November 19

71-46 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 262) on November 14

68-57 at home over Stetson (No. 301) on November 6

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

14.8 PTS, 3.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Hannah Pratt: 13.4 PTS, 7 REB, 33.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

13.4 PTS, 7 REB, 33.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Irina Parau: 8.8 PTS, 37.8 FG%

8.8 PTS, 37.8 FG% Marta Galic: 12.2 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

12.2 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30) Amira Mabry: 8 PTS, 57.9 FG%

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave's +17 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.6 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while giving up 62.2 per outing (151st in college basketball).

