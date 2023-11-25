The Southern Jaguars (1-4) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they try to end a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.

Southern vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Valparaiso -1.5 146.5

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Each game Southern has played this season has gone over 146.5 combined points scored.

Southern has a 162.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 15.7 more points than this game's point total.

Southern has covered the spread once in five opportunities this year.

Southern will be listed as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Jaguars have a record of 1-3 when they're set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Southern has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Southern vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Valparaiso 1 25% 71.4 143.2 67.8 158.2 139.8 Southern 5 100% 71.8 143.2 90.4 158.2 148.5

Additional Southern Insights & Trends

The Jaguars' 71.8 points per game are only four more points than the 67.8 the Beacons give up.

When it scores more than 67.8 points, Southern is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Southern vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Valparaiso 3-1-0 2-1 1-3-0 Southern 1-4-0 1-4 3-2-0

Southern vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Valparaiso Southern 8-7 Home Record 9-2 2-12 Away Record 5-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 67 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

