The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is the setting for the Grambling Tigers' (5-5) matchup against the Southern Jaguars (5-5) on November 25, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET.

Grambling is compiling 29.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them 37th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 79th, surrendering 28.7 points per contest. Southern has been excelling on defense, surrendering just 20.1 points per contest (20th-best). Offensively, it ranks 87th by compiling 22.8 points per game.

Southern vs. Grambling Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: NBC

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Southern vs. Grambling Key Statistics

Southern Grambling 291.2 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.3 (71st) 259.9 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316 (19th) 109.1 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (47th) 182.1 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.5 (52nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (77th) 0 (68th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (68th)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has thrown for 1,643 yards on 57.7% passing while tossing 12 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Kendric Rhymes has run for 501 yards on 92 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Gary Quarles has piled up 86 carries and totaled 381 yards with three touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield leads his squad with 327 receiving yards on 18 receptions with three touchdowns.

August Pitre III has totaled 242 receiving yards (24.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 16 receptions.

Colbey Washington's 13 receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 182 yards (18.2 ypg).

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has 2,129 passing yards for Grambling, completing 59.7% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Chance Williams, has carried the ball 129 times for 803 yards (80.3 per game), scoring six times.

Floyd Chalk IV has collected 524 yards on 101 attempts, scoring eight times.

Antonio Jones' leads his squad with 546 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 catches (out of 40 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Lyndon Rash has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 383 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Javon Robinson's 25 grabs have yielded 324 yards and two touchdowns.

