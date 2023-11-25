Saturday's contest features the Southern Jaguars (1-4) and the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) squaring off at Athletics-Recreation Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 75-73 victory for Southern according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern vs. Valparaiso Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 75, Valparaiso 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern vs. Valparaiso

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern (-2.0)

Southern (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Valparaiso has gone 3-1-0 against the spread, while Southern's ATS record this season is 1-4-0. The Beacons have hit the over in one game, while Jaguars games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars put up 71.8 points per game (239th in college basketball) while allowing 90.4 per outing (360th in college basketball). They have a -93 scoring differential and have been outscored by 18.6 points per game.

The 24.6 rebounds per game Southern accumulates rank 360th in college basketball, 15.8 fewer than the 40.4 its opponents pull down.

Southern makes 7 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Southern has committed 5.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (231st in college basketball) while forcing 18 (eighth in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.