The Southern Jaguars (1-4) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Southern Stats Insights

The Jaguars are shooting 43% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 40.5% the Beacons' opponents have shot this season.

Southern has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.5% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beacons sit at 126th.

The Jaguars score an average of 71.8 points per game, just four more points than the 67.8 the Beacons give up.

Southern has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern averaged 82.5 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 away.

In 2022-23, the Jaguars allowed 6.7 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than away (73.6).

Southern drained more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).

